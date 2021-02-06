Azimzhan Askarov's widow cannot receive compensation from state

Widow of the human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov cannot receive compensation for her husband, who has been recognized as a victim of torture. Khadicha Askarova herself told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan did not recognize her as a legal successor. «But this is absurd. We have been married since 1977, we have four children and 10 grandchildren. After his death, I entered into the right to inherit property. And am I not the legal successor? Then who? Even after Azimzhan’s death, our family is not left alone. The UN Human Rights Committee recognized my husband as a victim of torture. They beat him, broke his fingers, put out cigarettes on him, but he didn’t confess to what he didn’t do. All his life Azimzhan helped poor people to seek justice. I will strive for finding my husband innocent posthumously,» Khadicha Askarova said.

Khadicha Askarova’s lawyers and she prepared an appeal to the UN Human Rights Committee. Askarov’s widow intends to demand compensation from the state through the court.

The UN Committee found that human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov was subjected to torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. The Committee ordered Kyrgyzstan to take the necessary measures for the immediate release of Askarov, cancellation of his criminal record, including full compensation for damage. The human rights activist himself filed a lawsuit, where he asked to indicate the measures taken based on the decision of the committee. But Azimzhan Askarov died in hospital of the prison colony No. 47 on July 25, 2020. According to the conclusion of the medical examination, the death was caused by acute respiratory failure.