President of Kyrgyzstan grants his advisor Koichiev special status

Arslan Koichiev has been granted the status of special presidential representative for the preparation and holding of Issyk-Kul International Forum. The corresponding order was signed by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

According to the document, Koichiev is authorized to coordinate activities related to inviting and holding negotiations with foreign partners, international organizations, and prominent figures in culture, art, science, and public life regarding their participation in the forum.

The 40th Issyk-Kul Forum will be held in 2026. It was founded in 1986 on the initiative of the outstanding humanist and writer Chingiz Aitmatov as an open platform for deep and honest dialogue about the future of humanity, the ethics of progress, the role of culture in global politics, and the historical responsibility of the intelligentsia to the world.