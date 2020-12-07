13:40
Constitutional Convention decides to preserve status of ex-president

Members of the Constitutional Convention decided to preserve the status of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the section «State Authorities» Bolot Toktobaev announced at a plenary session.

According to him, the status of the ex-president in the Basic Law is preserved, but it is proposed to remove privileges.

«The prefix «ex» means former. Therefore, the status remains. But we propose to limit the guarantees and privileges of the former president in the law,» Bolot Toktobaev said.

Earlier, Azimbek Beknazarov proposed to remove the norm on the status of the ex-president from the Constitution. According to him, the state budget suffers great material losses, providing the ex-presidents with benefits.

Working groups and a secretariat have been established for an effective work of the constitutional convention. The members of the convention work in three sections «Fundamentals of the constitutional system», «Rights, freedoms and duties of person and citizen» and «State Authorities».

The new draft Constitution has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
