Beknazarov offers to remove norm on ex-president from Constitution

Azimbek Beknazarov offers to remove the norm on the status of ex-president from the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan. He stated this at a meeting of the section «State power bodies» of the constitutional convention.

According to him, the state budget suffers great material losses, providing the ex-presidents with benefits.

«Experience has shown that the head of state, who is considered as the leader of the nation, can leave the people to the mercy of fate only for the sake of the status of ex-president, for the sake of benefits provided by the state. They don’t care how difficult situation in the country is. They only think about themselves. Even if we do not indicate it in the Basic Law, everyone will anyway know that he is ex. Besides, I see that some former presidents are taking advantage of their status. They act abroad on behalf of the state, although they should not do this,» the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia Azimbek Beknazarov said.

In this regard, he proposed to return the Constitution, adopted in 1993, which has no norm on the status of ex-president.

For effective work of the constitutional convention, working groups and a secretariat have been established. Members of the convention work in three sections: «Fundamentals of the Constitutional System», «Rights, Freedoms and Duties of Person and Citizen» and «State Power Bodies.»