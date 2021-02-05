Aizhan Sadyrkulova to perform duties of head of Accounts Chamber

Aizhan Sadyrkulova will perform duties of the head of the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov.

According to the press service of the head of state, Aizhan Sadyrkulova is charged with the duties of the Chairwoman of the Accounts Chamber.

According to the signed decree, the auditor of the Accounts Chamber Sadyrkulova Aizhan Medetovna was entrusted with the duties of the Chairwoman of the Accounts Chamber for the term of her powers as an auditor.

Aizhan Sadyrkulova is the daughter of former Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Medet Sadyrkulov, who was brutally killed on March 13, 2009. The court declared the brother of the fugitive president Kurmanbek Bakiev, Zhanysh, and his entourage as organizers of the murder.