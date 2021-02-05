16:20
USD 84.80
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.12
English

Aizhan Sadyrkulova to perform duties of head of Accounts Chamber

Aizhan Sadyrkulova will perform duties of the head of the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov.

According to the press service of the head of state, Aizhan Sadyrkulova is charged with the duties of the Chairwoman of the Accounts Chamber.

According to the signed decree, the auditor of the Accounts Chamber Sadyrkulova Aizhan Medetovna was entrusted with the duties of the Chairwoman of the Accounts Chamber for the term of her powers as an auditor.

Aizhan Sadyrkulova is the daughter of former Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Medet Sadyrkulov, who was brutally killed on March 13, 2009. The court declared the brother of the fugitive president Kurmanbek Bakiev, Zhanysh, and his entourage as organizers of the murder.
link: https://24.kg/english/182473/
views: 46
Print
Related
Head of liquidated Labor Ministry becomes Deputy Head of Health Ministry
President Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Cabinet members
New Adviser to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov appointed
New Chief Spokesperson for President of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Almambet Shykmamatov could become head of Investment Promotion Agency
Sadyr Japarov bans appointment of people with tarnished reputation
Ilyaz Tashbolot uulu becomes new director of Music School in Osh
Nurbek Sydygaliev becomes Deputy Speaker of Parliament
Damir Nazarov elected as judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
Rakhat Sulaimanov became General Director of 5 Kanal
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
5 February, Friday
16:11
Aizhan Sadyrkulova to perform duties of head of Accounts Chamber Aizhan Sadyrkulova to perform duties of head of Account...
15:08
President Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Uzbekistan
14:50
MFA of Kyrgyzstan reminds about requirements of countries for arriving citizens
14:28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 104.8 million people globally
14:18
Policeman rescues man trying to commit suicide on bridge