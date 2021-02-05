88 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,920 in total

At least 88 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

According to the ministry, 33 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 28 — in Chui region, 8 — in Osh region, 2 — in Talas region, 3 — in Naryn region, 10 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 84,920 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.