Head of liquidated Labor Ministry becomes Deputy Head of Health Ministry

Aliza Soltonbekova was appointed the First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan. The order was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has been abolished and its functions have been transferred to the Ministry of Health.

Deputies considered and approved the new composition and structure of the Government at the plenary session of the Parliament yesterday.

At least 72 deputies were registered at the session. Some 71 deputies voted for the new Cabinet, one — against.

Ulukbek Maripov announced that he would work together with the Parliament. All comments, according to him, were taken into account and written down.
