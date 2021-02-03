Bride kidnapping: 17-year-old girl abducted from lyceum in Chui region

Abduction of a minor for marriage was prevented in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the region reported.

The incident took place today at about 9.00 at a stationary post on Bishkek — Manas road.

Inspectors stopped a Honda Stepwgn car driven by a 20-year-old man. The young man got nervous during check of documents. There was a 17-year-old girl in the car, who was abducted from a lyceum in Tokmak city and was taken to a village near Manas airport.

The driver of the car was detained and taken to the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district. The investigation continues.