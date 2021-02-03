Bride kidnapping: 17-year-old girl abducted from lyceum in Chui region

Abduction of a minor for marriage was prevented in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Main Traffic Safety Department of the region reported.
Inspectors stopped a Honda Stepwgn car driven by a 20-year-old man. The young man got nervous during check of documents. There was a 17-year-old girl in the car, who was abducted from a lyceum in Tokmak city and was taken to a village near Manas airport.
The driver of the car was detained and taken to the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district. The investigation continues.