Ulukbek Omurzakov compensates for damage to state of 20 mln soms

Measure of restraint for Ulukbek Omurzakov was changed due to assistance to the investigation and compensation for damage to the state in the amount of 20 million soms. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The brother of the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was placed under house arrest until the end of the investigation and trial.

«At the same time, the carried out investigative and operational measures proved involvement of the detained persons in illegal coal mining on the territory of Zholchyrak LLC field. In addition, Ulukbek Omurzakov wrote a letter of resignation from the prosecution agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic at his own request,» the SCNS stressed.

The Senior Prosecutor of the Osh Regional Prosecutor’s Office Ulukbek Omurzakov was detained in November, 2020. He was suspected of possible staging of a raider seizure of the coal field.

Earlier, during a meeting with acting President, a local resident announced information that the clan of the Omurzakovs seized the entire southern capital. The Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS launched an investigation into the fact.

Ulukbek Omurzakov is the brother of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Suyunbek Omurzakov.
