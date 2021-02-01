12:53
Almambet Shykmamatov could become head of Investment Promotion Agency

Ex-parliamentary deputy, former close associate of Omurbek Tekebayev, Almambet Shykmamatov could become the head the Agency for Development and Promotion of Investment of Kyrgyzstan. Sources in the Parliament told 24.kg news agency.

The agency will be created under the president. The sources in the Parliament also said that the new structure of the Cabinet would have only one first deputy prime minister. The posts of deputy heads of Government in charge of social and economic issues have been abolished.

The updated government will also not include Elvira Surabaldieva and the current acting Minister of Agriculture Tilek Toktogaziev. The current Chairman of the Accounting Chamber Ulugbek Maripov is proposed for the post of Prime Minister.

Earlier, deputy Dastan Bekeshev told 24.kg news agency that the procedure of approval of a candidate for the post of head of the Cabinet would be formal. The deputy believes that after adoption of the new Constitution in a referendum, the Government will most likely be formed again.

Meeting of the coalition of the parliamentary majority will take place today.
