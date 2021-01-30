16:23
USD 84.80
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.11
English

Lawyer demands to open criminal case into death of Azimzhan Askarov

Lawyer Valerian Vakhitov appealed to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan with a petition to initiate a criminal case into the death of a human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to the lawyer, the Prosecutor General’s Office accepted this request and appointed an investigator from the State Penitentiary Service.

«But I challenged him since the employee of the State Penitentiary Service is an interested person and should not be involved in the investigation. As a result, the materials were sent to other state body. They plan to interrogate Askarov’s widow Khadicha. If the case is obscured or terminated, we will turn to the UN Human Rights Committee,» Valerian Vakhitov said.

Azimzhan Askarov died in the hospital of the prison colony No. 47 on July 25, 2020. According to the conclusion of the medical examination, the death was caused by acute respiratory failure.
link: https://24.kg/english/181764/
views: 71
Print
Related
Lawyers of Azimzhan Askarov's widow to seek justice in UN Committee
HRW: Death of Azimzhan Askarov - one of low points of Kyrgyzstan’s rights record
Azimzhan Askarov's widow cannot return house where she lived with her husband
Azimzhan Askarov buried in Uzbekistan
Azimzhan Askarov's family receives permission to transport body to Uzbekistan
Foreign Ministry comments on burial of Azimzhan Askarov in Uzbekistan
Cause of death of human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov announced
EU urges to clarify circumstances of Azimzhan Askarov's death
Human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov to be buried in Uzbekistan
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Popular
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov to take place without media due to COVID-19 Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov to take place without media due to COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan
EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan
At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan At least 1,021 kindergartens resume work in Kyrgyzstan
30 January, Saturday
16:03
Lawyer demands to open criminal case into death of Azimzhan Askarov Lawyer demands to open criminal case into death of Azim...
15:57
National Bank conducts first intervention in 2021 to support som
15:49
Japarov’s decree: Media should promote traditional values
15:32
Sadyr Japarov bans appointment of people with tarnished reputation
15:10
Sadyr Japarov promises all-round support to investors and business