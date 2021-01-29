14:17
Price of gasoline falls by 3.45 soms, diesel fuel - by 7.62 soms for 12 months

Average consumer prices for AI-92 gasoline as of January 27, 2021, compared to January 2020, on average dropped by 3.45 soms, or 8.6 percent, and for diesel fuel — by 7.62 soms, or by 17.1 percent in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

The maximum prices for AI-92 gasoline were registered in Isfana (40 soms per liter), Batken (39.67 soms) and Nookat (38.5 soms). The lowest prices were registered in Karakol (35.25 soms) and Balykchi (35.1 soms) cities and in Pokrovka village (34.5 soms).

The most expensive diesel fuel is also in Isfana (40 soms), Batken (39.67 soms) and Nookat (38.4 soms). The lowest price of diesel fuel is in Tokmak (35.2 soms), Kara-Balta (35.17 soms) and Balykchi (35.16 soms) cities.

The maximum drop in prices for AI-92 gasoline compared to January 2020 was observed in Kerben town — by 4.89 soms, or 12 percent, in Chaek village — by 4 soms, or 10 percent, and in Uzgen city — by 3.96 som, or by 9.8 percent. The largest reduction in prices for diesel fuel was registered in Karakol (by 8.57 soms, or by 19.5 percent), Balykchi (by 8.21 soms, or by 18.9 percent) and Bishkek (by 8.07 soms, or by 17.9 percent).
