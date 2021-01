Ilyaz Tashbolot uulu was appointed a new director of the Niyazaly Osh State Music School. Deputy Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan, Ilyazbek Baltashev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the new director was introduced to the team today. «The issue was settled. The staff wanted to see a person working there as a new head of the school, and it happened. Nobody is against the new director,» the official said.

Ilyaz Tashbolot uulu has been working at the music school since 2008.