Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov to take place without media due to COVID-19

Inauguration of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan will take place without participation of journalists. For media coverage, the inauguration ceremony will be broadcast live on national TV channels. Press service of the head of state reported.

Ordinary citizens, as well as public figures, representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia and the diplomatic corps are mainly invited to the event.

«In order to prevent worsening of the epidemiological situation, accreditation of journalists was not carried out, since everything possible will be provided for online coverage of the event. The heads of the leading domestic and foreign media are invited to the inauguration ceremony only as guests,» the Presidential Executive Office said.

Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov will take place on January 28 at the Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek.
