Sadyr Japarov against unreasonable expenses for his inauguration

Sadyr Japarov forbade blocking of the road from Ala-Archa state residence to the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall on the day of his inauguration. His associates told.

The newly elected president opposed the costs of the inauguration ceremony.

«On the day of the inauguration, the road will not be blocked. Expenses will be cut and a modest event will be held. Sadyr Japarov intends to abandon the traffic police escort and road blocking after taking office as president,» the statement says.

The inauguration of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take place on January 28 at the Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek. Earlier it was reported that 10 million soms were budgeted for the ceremony.