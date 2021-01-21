17:02
Kyrgyzstan to spend 10 million soms on inauguration of President

At least 10 million soms will be spent on inauguration of the President Sadyr Japarov in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Information Policy Department of the President’s Executive Office, Nurgazy Anarkulov, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 15 million soms were initially provided for in the budget. But then the amount was reduced to 10 million soms. These funds will be used to prepare and hold the ceremony of the inauguration of the President.

Earlier, the head of the President’s Executive Office, head of the organizing committee in charge of the inauguration ceremony, Suyunbek Kasmambetov, told reporters that the heads of foreign states would not attend the inauguration. Moreover, about 70 percent of those invited are ordinary voters.

In addition, the ceremony will be attended by the heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states, members of the Government, the Supreme Court, the Constitutional Chamber and other state bodies.

The inauguration of the newly elected President Sadyr Japarov will take place on January 28 at the Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek.
