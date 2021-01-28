Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov: Who of politicians attends ceremony

Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, takes place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek.

Asylbek Jeenbekov and Sooronbai Jeenbekov came to the event. The former mayor of Osh, Melisbek Myrzakmatov, was also seen in the hall. Among those invited are the brother of the notorious customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov, deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov. Ex-president of the country Roza Otunbayeva also attends the event.

In addition, ex-prime ministers Temir Sariev, Omurbek Babanov and Kubatbek Boronov are present in the hall. It is worth noting that criminal cases have been initiated against the last two officials.

Eight criminal cases have been initiated against Omurbek Babanov, four of them — by investigators of the Financial Police, other four — by the State Committee for National Security. The criminal prosecution of Omurbek Babanov began during the presidency of Almazbek Atambayev. It continued under the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, when the Financial Police launched an investigation into the complaint of former shareholders of Kyrgyzstan Bank.

The politician was again interrogated by the State Committee for National Security in January.

Kubatbek Boronov is a witness in a criminal case related to coronavirus pandemic.