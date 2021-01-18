20:08
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28

Organizing committee has to schedule inauguration of the president within 30 days from the date of summing up the official results of the early voting. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) told 24.kg news agency.

It informed that the CEC is not engaged in setting the date. But, according to the law, the inauguration ceremony of the head of state cannot take place later than the designated date.

The CEC is ready to announce the results by January 24.

The CEC added that the results of early elections are summed up on the basis of protocols received directly from the territorial election commissions by adding the data not later than 15 calendar days from the day of voting — until January 24 inclusive.

According to some reports, the inauguration will take place on January 28.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10.
