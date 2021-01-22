18:54
Sadyr Japarov comments on preparation for inauguration

The newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, responded to criticism expressed by citizens in connection with preparation for his inauguration.

He commented on the issues related to official inauguration ceremony of the head of state.

«Taking into account the political situation that has developed after the October events, the economic, financial and epidemiological situation in the republic, I consider it necessary to note that in such a situation we must abandon measures that are burdensome for the country’s economy. I think the people will understand and support us,» Sadyr Japarov said.

I decided to refuse a special motorcade, banquet and other organizational events that entail large financial costs.

Sadyr Japarov

According to him, it is important to take into account and implement only the mandatory procedures required by law for inauguration of the president.

«The state should focus all its attention on the use of budgetary funds in support of the people and their needs,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

Chingiz Aitmatov and Manas Vvenues and a section of Chui Avenue were blocked yesterday for a rehearsal of the inauguration of the country’s new president. Kyrgyzstanis were outraged by the created transport collapse and the unjustified waste of state funds.
