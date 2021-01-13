16:03
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov: Preliminary date, place, guests announced

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan continues counting of votes after the snap presidential elections held on January 10, 2021. Sadyr Japarov holds the lead. It is obvious that the voting results will not fundamentally change the current picture.

The Executive Office of the President has begun active preparations for the inauguration of the newly elected head of state. Sources in the White House told 24.kg news agency that the inauguration of Sadyr Japarov, according to preliminary data, will take place from January 21 to January 28. The exact date is still being discussed and is not approved.

It is known that invitations to the leaders of the partner states of Kyrgyzstan have already been sent. According to sources, the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and heads of other countries are expected to attend the inauguration of Sadyr Japarov.

The list of distinguished guests will be announced in the near future.

The White House also decides on the venue for the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president of the country. Several options are being considered. Most likely, Sadyr Japarov’s inauguration will be held in Ala-Archa state residence. This, according to sources, is primarily due to safety of distinguished guests who are expected at the ceremony and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — the number of guests will be limited.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10. According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, 79.28 percent of citizens who came to the polling stations voted for Sadyr Japarov (according to automatically reading ballot boxes — 79.16 percent).
