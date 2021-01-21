10:50
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov to take place at Philharmonic Hall on January 28

«The White House» of Kyrgyzstan has decided on the date and venue for inauguration of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. The Executive Office of the President informed 24.kg news agency.

An organizing committee was formed to prepare and hold the inauguration ceremony of the new president, who won the snap elections on January 10, 2021. It is headed by the chief of staff of the head of state Suyunbek Kasmambetov.

The inauguration of Sadyr Japarov will take place at the Toktogul Satylganov National Philharmonic Hall on January 28.

Yesterday, the Central Election Commission announced Sadyr Japarov the winner of the 2021 elections.
