18:51
USD 84.79
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.13
English

New school opened in Zhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan

Acting Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Beishenaliev, took part in the opening ceremony of a new building of secondary school named after Tynaly in Chon-Dobo village, Zhumgal district of the republic. Press service of the ministry reported.

Construction was completed in December 2020. The school currently employs 31 teachers and is attended by 300 students.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education and Science, Almazbek Beishenaliev presented the new school with 16 computers.

The acting minister also got acquainted with construction of a school in Tash-Dobo village, the state of the secondary school named after Kalygul Bai uulu in Tendik village and the school named after Abdyldaev in Kara-Too village.

Almazbek Beishenaliev instructed the heads of the regional and district education departments to compile the list of problem schools in each district.
link: https://24.kg/english/181266/
views: 57
Print
Related
COVID-19 test results not needed to attend school in Bishkek
Return of children to schools has no impact on epidemiological situation
At least 53,500 students return to schools in Bishkek
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain
Bishkek schools to begin gradually returning to offline work from January 18
At least 2,100 schools resume work in traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan
School to be built from lightweight structures in Chon-Talaa village
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
School for 225 pupils to be built in Chechme border village
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan provides new school in Osh with 10 computers
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Tuesday
18:37
New school opened in Zhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan New school opened in Zhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan
18:23
Mekenchil, Birimdik – the best known parties in Kyrgyzstan
18:10
Sadyr Japarov tops rating of trust in Kyrgyzstan
17:47
Constitution: Chief of Staff of Presidential Executive Office to head Cabinet
15:53
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent