New school opened in Zhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan

Acting Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Beishenaliev, took part in the opening ceremony of a new building of secondary school named after Tynaly in Chon-Dobo village, Zhumgal district of the republic. Press service of the ministry reported.

Construction was completed in December 2020. The school currently employs 31 teachers and is attended by 300 students.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education and Science, Almazbek Beishenaliev presented the new school with 16 computers.

The acting minister also got acquainted with construction of a school in Tash-Dobo village, the state of the secondary school named after Kalygul Bai uulu in Tendik village and the school named after Abdyldaev in Kara-Too village.

Almazbek Beishenaliev instructed the heads of the regional and district education departments to compile the list of problem schools in each district.