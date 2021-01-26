Drug trafficker arrested in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

Drug trafficker was detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Service on Drug Control of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Officers of the state service stopped a Mercedes car on January 24 at about 2.30 am on Balykchi — Cholpon-Ata highway. The driver was traveling towards Bishkek. The 29-year-old passenger had a three-liter jar of unknown substance with a specific smell of hemp.

According to the conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, the substance is marijuana weighting 1 kilogram 330 grams. The man was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.