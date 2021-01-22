15:52
No budget funds needed for optimization of hospitals

No budget funds will be required to optimize hospitals in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Financial Department of the Ministry of Health, Mukhtar Baimurzaev, told today at a press conference.

According to him, only legal work will be carried out to merge the organizations, re-register them with the justice authorities.

«As for the salary, in case of dismissal from the post, for example, of a head physician, health workers will get salaries in accordance with their official powers and functions,» Mukhtar Baimurzaev said.

Territorial centers of family medicine are merged with territorial hospitals, groups of family doctors, dental clinics and other institutions during the optimization. The district and city centers for disease prevention and the state sanitary and epidemiological supervision will be reorganized in a similar way.
