Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to optimize 125 medical organizations

At least 125 medical healthcare organizations at the territorial level are subject to optimization initiated by the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. About 43 joint practice centers will be formed from them. The Minister of Health of the republic, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced today at a press conference.

According to him, 49 organizations are subject to optimization in the public healthcare system. There will be 23 newly created centers for disease prevention and the state sanitary and epidemiological surveillance.

«The reform is based on the interests of the patient and the needs of the population and is closely linked to strengthening primary health care, development of day hospital services and short-stay departments,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that it is planned to merge, combine territorial centers of family medicine with territorial hospitals, family doctors’ groups, dental clinics and other institutions during the optimization. The district and city centers for disease prevention and the state sanitary and epidemiological surveillance will be reorganized in a similar way.

«There are only 356 healthcare organizations in the republic, including 49 centers of family medicine, 17 independent groups of family doctors, 135 hospitals, 7 of which are regional combined hospitals, 40 territorial hospitals, 20 joint practice centers, 50 public health organizations and others. The optimization work is carried out taking into account the geographical and demographic conditions,» the minister added.