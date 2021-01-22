15:51
USD 84.53
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.15
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to optimize 125 medical organizations

At least 125 medical healthcare organizations at the territorial level are subject to optimization initiated by the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. About 43 joint practice centers will be formed from them. The Minister of Health of the republic, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, announced today at a press conference.

According to him, 49 organizations are subject to optimization in the public healthcare system. There will be 23 newly created centers for disease prevention and the state sanitary and epidemiological surveillance.

«The reform is based on the interests of the patient and the needs of the population and is closely linked to strengthening primary health care, development of day hospital services and short-stay departments,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He noted that it is planned to merge, combine territorial centers of family medicine with territorial hospitals, family doctors’ groups, dental clinics and other institutions during the optimization. The district and city centers for disease prevention and the state sanitary and epidemiological surveillance will be reorganized in a similar way.

«There are only 356 healthcare organizations in the republic, including 49 centers of family medicine, 17 independent groups of family doctors, 135 hospitals, 7 of which are regional combined hospitals, 40 territorial hospitals, 20 joint practice centers, 50 public health organizations and others. The optimization work is carried out taking into account the geographical and demographic conditions,» the minister added.
link: https://24.kg/english/180893/
views: 150
Print
Related
No budget funds needed for optimization of hospitals
Artem Novikov offers to develop plan for modernization of healthcare system
Batyraliev: It is impossible to reorganize healthcare during pandemic
No budget cuts in health care system planned in Kyrgyzstan in 2021
COVID-19 could undermine progress in education and healthcare
Kyrgyz healthcare system needs 220 medical ventilators
President promises doctors to solve healthcare system problems
Online platform on healthcare needs launched in Kyrgyzstan
About 2,932 pharmaceutical organizations operate in Kyrgyzstan
Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020
Popular
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
22 January, Friday
15:43
Documents, digital media destroyed in CMIF office on October 7 Documents, digital media destroyed in CMIF office on Oc...
15:36
COVID-19: Commission tells about shortcomings of day patient hospitals
14:40
Health Ministry develops 3 options for increasing salaries of medical workers
14:32
No budget funds needed for optimization of hospitals
14:25
Artem Novikov offers to develop plan for modernization of healthcare system