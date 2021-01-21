13:54
USD 84.80
EUR 102.91
RUB 1.16
English

Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district

Man suspected of murder of his wife died in hospital in Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

The 45-year-old man was admitted to the intensive care unit on January 9. It was found out that he consumed copper sulfate and the veterinary drug Neocidol.

The patient’s condition was grave. He died 10 days after admission to the hospital.

Earlier he was accused of murder of his wife and a criminal case was opened. The investigators established that the spouses began to live separately in November 2020 after a quarrel. On January 6, the woman reconciled with her husband and moved to him again. After another quarrel due to jealousy on January 9, the suspect strangled his wife, and then tried to commit suicide.
link: https://24.kg/english/180747/
views: 29
Print
Related
Drunk brawl ends in triple murder in Tokmak city
Soldier of Interior Ministry troops commits suicide in Bishkek
Main part of murders of women committed by men in Kyrgyzstan
Number of murders of women decreases 7 times in Kyrgyzstan for 10 years
Moscow resident sentenced to 11 years for murder of taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan
Murder suspects detained in Osh city
Eight-year-old girl commits suicide in Uzgen district
Ulan Salyanov’s murder: Accused sentenced to 15 and 18 years in prison
Number of suicides among minors grows one and a half times in Kyrgyzstan
Drunk man stabs bystander in Belovodskoye village
Popular
Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan Mariko Kato misses the sea, but fell in love with mountains in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
21 January, Thursday
13:45
Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district
13:37
Health workers working in red zones to get 179.6 million soms for December
13:27
Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan
12:11
Each Bishkek resident "smoked" 200 cigarettes in December due to smog
11:50
1,752 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 258 - in serious condition