Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district

Man suspected of murder of his wife died in hospital in Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

The 45-year-old man was admitted to the intensive care unit on January 9. It was found out that he consumed copper sulfate and the veterinary drug Neocidol.

The patient’s condition was grave. He died 10 days after admission to the hospital.

Earlier he was accused of murder of his wife and a criminal case was opened. The investigators established that the spouses began to live separately in November 2020 after a quarrel. On January 6, the woman reconciled with her husband and moved to him again. After another quarrel due to jealousy on January 9, the suspect strangled his wife, and then tried to commit suicide.