The Alchemist world bestseller translated into Kyrgyz

Journalist-translator Bolotbek Zhumabaev translated the world bestseller — the novel by the famous writer Paulo Coelho the Alchemist into Kyrgyz. The author of the translation told at a press conference.

According to him, the novel in the Kyrgyz language was published by Print Express in accordance with a cooperation agreement with the agents of the Brazilian writer.

«I decided to translate this book, as it is one of the purest books of the Brazilian master, and also remains the favorite book of millions of people, included in the Guinness Book of Records. This iconic parable novel may help change the lives of Kyrgyz readers,» the journalist said.

It is noted that a total of 2,000 copies of the novel have been published in the Kyrgyz language. It took the author a year to translate the novel.

The Alchemist is a 1988 bestselling novel by Paulo Coelho. It is published in more than 117 countries around the world and translated into 81 languages.
