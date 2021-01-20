Damir Nazarov elected as judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elected Damir Nazarov as a judge of the Supreme Court. The decision was made today at the meeting.

At least 92 deputies voted for Damir Nazarov, one — against. He took the oath.

Answering the question of a deputy, the judge noted that he had declared all his income and property. «My annual income is 400,000-450,000 soms,» Damir Nazarov added.

Damir Nazarov is 42 years old. His legal experience is 20 years, more than 12 years of which he has been working as a judge. He was a judge at the Suzak District Court of Jalal-Abad region, a member of the Council for the Selection of Judges of the second convocation, then passed a competitive selection to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek.