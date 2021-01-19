Riots at Kara-Keche: Ten criminal cases sent to court

Ten criminal cases, initiated after illegal transportation of coal from Kara-Keche field in October 2020, were sent to court. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use.

According to him, 6 cases on the facts of riots at the coal field have been dismissed, 12 — are being investigated.

«The total damage during the riots in October at Kara-Keche field amounted to 986,000 soms, 585,000 soms were recovered,» he said.

At least 25 statements were registered on the facts of illegal acts at Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise, 19 of them were solved.

Earlier it was reported that coal for 1 million soms was stolen from the field, and fuel for 700,000 soms was returned to Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise later.