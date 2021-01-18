18:35
USD 84.48
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.15
English

Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread

Kyrgyzstan is in the green zone in terms of the rate of spread of COVID-19. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Specialists from the Ministry of Health are mapping regions according to the rate of spread of COVID-19, the center said.

«According to the latest information, all regions, except for Chui, have moved from the yellow zone to the green one in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection, there is not a single one in the red zone. The rate of recovered increased and is 95.1 percent,» the center said.

The green zone includes territories where the weekly incidence is up to 40 patients per 100,000 people with a reproduction number of less than one or up to 20 patients per 100,000 people with a reproduction number of more than one.

At least 83,178 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.
link: https://24.kg/english/180367/
views: 73
Print
Related
Fight against COVID-19: Aida Ismailova summoned for interrogation
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,757 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 284 - in serious condition
69 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,178 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93.7 million people globally
No new cases of COVID-19 in health workers registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 days
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
1,808 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 273 - in serious condition
129 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,986 in total
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain
18 January, Monday
18:18
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
18:09
Court orders examination of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev
17:03
Reforma party to appeal to Parliament, Government to return election deposit
16:40
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
16:25
Criminal group detected in Kyrgyz prison