Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread

Kyrgyzstan is in the green zone in terms of the rate of spread of COVID-19. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Specialists from the Ministry of Health are mapping regions according to the rate of spread of COVID-19, the center said.

«According to the latest information, all regions, except for Chui, have moved from the yellow zone to the green one in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection, there is not a single one in the red zone. The rate of recovered increased and is 95.1 percent,» the center said.

The green zone includes territories where the weekly incidence is up to 40 patients per 100,000 people with a reproduction number of less than one or up to 20 patients per 100,000 people with a reproduction number of more than one.

At least 83,178 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the republic since March.