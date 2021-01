One person was killed in explosion at a mine in Kadamdzhai. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Information about explosion at the mine face No. 5 in Uch-Korgon rural area was received on January 15 at 11.40 am.

The rescuers found body of a resident of Dodon village, 45, under the rubble, and handed it over to relatives.

There are no other injuries.