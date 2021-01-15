Agriculture Minister tells about mechanisms for meat prices regulation

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan develops two mechanisms to regulate the price policy on the meat market. The Minister of Agriculture Tilek Toktogaziev told during a press conference.

According to him, the first lever is a mechanism for the import of livestock into Kyrgyzstan. There will be a lot of livestock, so the volume of meat production will increase and prices will decrease.

«But to avoid a sharp decline, we are simultaneously developing a mechanism for the export of meat. If there is a lot of import, farmers will start complaining that the cost of the product has dropped. Therefore, it is necessary to keep prices at the same level,» the official said.

He added that smuggling would drive up meat prices. «If this continues, then meat prices will continue to grow,» Tilek Toktogaziev told.