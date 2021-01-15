23:09
USD 84.50
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.15
English

Agriculture Minister tells about mechanisms for meat prices regulation

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan develops two mechanisms to regulate the price policy on the meat market. The Minister of Agriculture Tilek Toktogaziev told during a press conference.

According to him, the first lever is a mechanism for the import of livestock into Kyrgyzstan. There will be a lot of livestock, so the volume of meat production will increase and prices will decrease.

«But to avoid a sharp decline, we are simultaneously developing a mechanism for the export of meat. If there is a lot of import, farmers will start complaining that the cost of the product has dropped. Therefore, it is necessary to keep prices at the same level,» the official said.

He added that smuggling would drive up meat prices. «If this continues, then meat prices will continue to grow,» Tilek Toktogaziev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/180183/
views: 58
Print
Related
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to get over $ 705,000 from the World Bank
Meat prices grow in Kyrgyzstan again
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to switch to provision of services online
$ 17 mln to be allocated for development of dairy sector in Naryn and Talas
Tilek Toktogaziev calls on agricultural sectors to unite into associations
Kyrgyz farmers can sell their products on Commodity Exchange
Price of meat in Kyrgyzstan grows by 20-50 soms for two weeks
Kyrgyzstan uses only one tenth of potential in EAEU
President reminds of importance of supporting agricultural cooperation
Kyrgyzstan provided with only three out of nine types of vital products
Popular
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
15 January, Friday
23:02
Foreigner offering bribe for illegal crossing of border of Kyrgyzstan detained Foreigner offering bribe for illegal crossing of border...
22:49
Agriculture Minister tells about mechanisms for meat prices regulation
22:42
Forged PCR test results: Financial Police detain criminal group
21:56
COVID-19: Compensation to infected doctors reduced almost three times
21:42
Parliamentary elections to be set after referendum on new Constitution