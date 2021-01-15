15:27
USD 84.50
EUR 102.72
RUB 1.15
English

Facebook removes hundreds of accounts centering around elections in Kyrgyzstan

Facebook Inc. reported that it suspended over 17 disinformation networks, including 2,800 accounts and pages, on its platforms in December.

The U.S. tech giant has suspended them for using fake identities and other forms of so-called «coordinated inauthentic behavior.»

The activity spanned 11 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Morocco, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The networks in these countries focused mostly on forthcoming elections and were run by domestic groups, Facebook said.

The company removed 193 Facebook accounts, 246 pages, 50 groups and 30 Instagram accounts that originated in Kyrgyzstan and targeted domestic audiences. This network was linked to individuals in Kyrgyzstan with backgrounds in media consulting.

Other 92 Facebook accounts, four pages, 11 groups and 30 Instagram accounts were also removed. This domestic-focused activity originated in Kyrgyzstan and focused primarily on commenting on their content and also on posts by a political party and popular news pages.

The company also suspended 121 Facebook accounts, 46 pages, seven groups and 41 Instagram accounts that originated in Kyrgyzstan and targeted domestic audiences.

«Our investigation found links to individuals in Kyrgyzstan with a background in media and government, and also a media company called Media Center. This activity centered around the 2020 Parliamentary election and the 2021 snap presidential election while playing on multiple sides of the political debate at once,» Facebook report says.
link: https://24.kg/english/180117/
views: 153
Print
Related
Facebook удалил сотни аккаунтов, влиявших на выборы в Кыргызстане
Klara Sooronkulova intends to appeal against results of presidential elections
Manual counting: Turnout for elections and referendum declines
EU welcomes well-administered presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Manual counting: Sadyr Japarov, presidential form of government hold lead
Observers give recommendations to CEC, Cabinet and Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections and referendum: 13,452 citizens vote abroad
OSCE observer mission names violations during elections in Kyrgyzstan
Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
OIC mission: Principles of democracy in elections were preserved in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country
15 January, Friday
15:13
Wanted member of crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev arrested in Bishkek Wanted member of crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev arrested...
14:48
State Duma Chairman: USA should learn from Kyrgyzstan how to hold elections
14:21
Smuggling of beans, dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
14:06
Facebook removes hundreds of accounts centering around elections in Kyrgyzstan
13:48
$ 40,000 stolen from foreigners in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan