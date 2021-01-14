14:58
USD 83.82
EUR 102.19
RUB 1.14
English

Turkey to help Kyrgyzstan create national medicines database

Turkey will help Kyrgyzstan to create a national medicines database. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a high ground decision is needed to introduce the database. «We will introduce the database. We set the task of establishing the Internet connection and installing computers for pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies. There are small pharmacy branches that say that it is not profitable for them. In such cases, we insist: then do not do this business,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He added that there is a problem with funding. «We are negotiating with Turkey, which has already begun financing of the digitalization of the drugs policy. Each medicine that passes through the border and is certified by the Drug Supply Department must be included into the electronic database and tracked back to the final patient,» the minister added.

Talantbek Batyraliev, being the Minister of Health, promised to launch the national database of medicines and medical devices in 2016. The electronic system allows to track the entire path of a medicine — from the moment of creation at the factory to the end point, the consumer. According to him, not only the Ministry of Health, but also the Tax Service, the Financial Police, customs, and other government agencies need such control.
link: https://24.kg/english/179959/
views: 130
Print
Related
Import of vital medicines into Kyrgyzstan ceased
23-year-old Kyrgyzstani dies in Antalya
Turkey tightens entry requirements due to coronavirus
EAEU countries detailize requirements for drug safety assessment
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to open polyclinics in Kyrgyzstan
Medical institutions of Bishkek have two-month stock of medicines
Kyrgyzstan has stocks of medicines and PCR tests for 2.5 months
Interior Ministry checks fact of recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis for illegal work
City Hall of Turkish Samsun city donates 180,000 medical masks to Bishkek
Human organs traders including Kyrgyzstanis detained in Turkey
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
14 January, Thursday
13:45
HRW: Kyrgyz journalists were harassed by law enforcement in 2020 HRW: Kyrgyz journalists were harassed by law enforcem...
13:33
Turkey to help Kyrgyzstan create national medicines database
12:56
HRW: Death of Azimzhan Askarov - one of low points of Kyrgyzstan’s rights record
12:08
About 62.9 billion soms in taxes collected in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
12:00
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours