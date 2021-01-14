Turkey to help Kyrgyzstan create national medicines database

Turkey will help Kyrgyzstan to create a national medicines database. The Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a high ground decision is needed to introduce the database. «We will introduce the database. We set the task of establishing the Internet connection and installing computers for pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies. There are small pharmacy branches that say that it is not profitable for them. In such cases, we insist: then do not do this business,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

He added that there is a problem with funding. «We are negotiating with Turkey, which has already begun financing of the digitalization of the drugs policy. Each medicine that passes through the border and is certified by the Drug Supply Department must be included into the electronic database and tracked back to the final patient,» the minister added.

Talantbek Batyraliev, being the Minister of Health, promised to launch the national database of medicines and medical devices in 2016. The electronic system allows to track the entire path of a medicine — from the moment of creation at the factory to the end point, the consumer. According to him, not only the Ministry of Health, but also the Tax Service, the Financial Police, customs, and other government agencies need such control.