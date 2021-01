At least 62,958 billion soms in taxes were collected to the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020. The State Tax Service reported.

The set plan was exceeded by 107.3 million soms. Compared to 2019, tax receipts to the republican budget increased by 324.7 million.

«The plan on taxes has been over-fulfilled, taking into account the changes made to the republican budget in November last year. Then it was increased by 3,058.3 billion soms,» the state service said.