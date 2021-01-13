19:04
Osh city to take measures on compliance with electricity consumption limit

Measures will be taken in Osh city on compliance with the electricity consumption limit. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The city hosted a meeting of the headquarters on the passage of the heating winter period 2020-2021. The heads of heat supply companies were instructed to control the increase in coal and fuel oil reserves in case the air temperature drops in February-March.

They will also have to detect the most energy-consuming objects, and to analyze the categories of electricity consumers, including three-phase ones.

Based on this, a decision will be made at the next meeting of the headquarters on imposing restrictions for certain types of consumers for compliance with the set limit for electricity consumption.
