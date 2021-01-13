Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Appreciation of the U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan. Today its exchange rate exceeds 84 soms.

The currency is bought today for 83.6-83.95 soms, and sold for 84-84.15 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 83,7842 soms (0.72 percent growth).

Since the beginning of the week, exchange rate of the dollar has grown by 45 tyiyns.

Exchange rate of euro also grew slightly. It is bought for 101.3-102.1 soms, and sold for 102.8-103.1 soms. Its official exchange rate is 101,8439 soms (0.45 percent growth).