17:34
USD 83.78
EUR 101.84
RUB 1.13
English

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Appreciation of the U.S. dollar continues in Kyrgyzstan. Today its exchange rate exceeds 84 soms.

The currency is bought today for 83.6-83.95 soms, and sold for 84-84.15 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 83,7842 soms (0.72 percent growth).

Since the beginning of the week, exchange rate of the dollar has grown by 45 tyiyns.

Exchange rate of euro also grew slightly. It is bought for 101.3-102.1 soms, and sold for 102.8-103.1 soms. Its official exchange rate is 101,8439 soms (0.45 percent growth).
link: https://24.kg/english/179879/
views: 88
Print
Related
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar again exceeds 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Depreciation continues: Exchange rate of dollar close to 80 soms
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by one som for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 50 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops by 1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results
13 January, Wednesday
17:14
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-...
16:59
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
16:53
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan digitizes documents related to Stalin’s repressions
16:36
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
16:24
Fire breaks out in one of hospitals in Uzgen