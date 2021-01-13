12:55
USD 83.78
EUR 101.84
RUB 1.13
English

Singer Kural Chokoev deprived of badge Excellent Worker of Culture

Singer Kural Chokoev was deprived of the badge Excellent Worker of Culture of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

The reason is a scandalous author’s program of the artist. The Ministry of Culture also sent a proposal to the President’s Executive Office to consider the deprivation of Kairat Primberdiev of the title Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The subordinate institutions of the ministry were recommended not to include the singers in state cultural events organized by the ministry for a certain time,» the ministry said.

The scandalous project appeared a week ago on the YouTube channel of singer Kural Chokoev. It caused a mixed reaction from Internet users. Many commentators criticized the program for obscene language and vulgar jokes. The project is a show in which several comedians, including the host Kural Chokoev, invite guests and make fun of them. Kairat Primberdiev and Kairat Kyrgyz were the guests of one of the latest shows.

After the show was released, the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov said that he intended to raise the issue of depriving singers Kural Chokoev and Kairat Primberdiev of the titles of Honored Artists of the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/179804/
views: 129
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov tells about role of culture in development of society
SCO countries plan to develop joint online culture projects
Only one cultural facility built in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Salaries of culture, art and education employees increased by 80% in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan appointed
President opens celebrations in honor of 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan has new adviser
Kok-boru included in Representative List of Cultural Heritage by UNESCO
Ethnic town planned to be build near Sulaiman-Too
Four multistorey houses to be built in Kyrgyzstan for culture workers
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results
13 January, Wednesday
12:06
Unknown people wound two police officers and flee in Kara-Kuldzha Unknown people wound two police officers and flee in K...
11:57
Bishkek schools to begin gradually returning to offline work from January 18
11:47
Manual counting: Turnout for elections and referendum declines
11:25
Singer Kural Chokoev deprived of badge Excellent Worker of Culture
11:13
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 91.5 million people globally