Singer Kural Chokoev deprived of badge Excellent Worker of Culture

Singer Kural Chokoev was deprived of the badge Excellent Worker of Culture of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

The reason is a scandalous author’s program of the artist. The Ministry of Culture also sent a proposal to the President’s Executive Office to consider the deprivation of Kairat Primberdiev of the title Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The subordinate institutions of the ministry were recommended not to include the singers in state cultural events organized by the ministry for a certain time,» the ministry said.

The scandalous project appeared a week ago on the YouTube channel of singer Kural Chokoev. It caused a mixed reaction from Internet users. Many commentators criticized the program for obscene language and vulgar jokes. The project is a show in which several comedians, including the host Kural Chokoev, invite guests and make fun of them. Kairat Primberdiev and Kairat Kyrgyz were the guests of one of the latest shows.

After the show was released, the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov said that he intended to raise the issue of depriving singers Kural Chokoev and Kairat Primberdiev of the titles of Honored Artists of the country.