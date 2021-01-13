09:50
At least 2,100 schools resume work in traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan

At least 2,100 schools have resumed their work in the traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

A local approach is used when the activities of educational institutions are resumed. The epidemiological situation in each locality — city, village is taken into account.

At the same time, the traditional form of education for all schoolchildren has been resumed at 1,224 schools, different classes have started offline learning at the rest. In total, there are 2,152 educational institutions in the republic.
