Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar appreciated by 30 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan and reached the level of 84 soms for 24 hours

Now it is bought for 83.4-83.7 soms, and sold for 83.8-83.9 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 83,1857 soms (0.13 percent growth).

Since the beginning of the month, the dollar has appreciated by 70 tyiyns in the republic.

At the same time, exchange rate of euro remains stable. It is bought for 100.5-101.5 soms, and sold for 102-102.7 soms. Its official exchange rate is 101,3909 soms (0.98 percent drop).
