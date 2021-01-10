About 5,000 medical workers work at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan

More than 5,000 medical workers are involved in providing assistance during the snap presidential elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health of the country Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a briefing.

According to him, health workers work in two shifts at each polling station. In addition, there are doctors on duty and ambulances in case of emergency.

«Each healthcare institution has assigned persons responsible for the provision of medical care. All hospitals have a reserve of beds for emergency hospitalization of patients. A stock of medicines, first-aid materials, blood and its components, antiseptics, disinfectants has been prepared,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev stressed.

«I ask you not to take your children with you to the elections. To prevent infection with the coronavirus, wear a mask and do not take it off, except for passing identification procedure. If you have symptoms of influenza, ARVI or coronavirus, but want to vote, then you are invited to participate in the elections after 18.00,» he said.