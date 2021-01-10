Aisuluu Tynybekova tells about car from kingpin Kamchi Kolbaev

World wrestling champion Aisuluu Tynybekova admitted that she received a car from the kingpin Kamchi Kolbaev. She wrote about it on her Instagram.
«Today I would like to write about a brother Kamchi Kolbaev, who supported me all this time. I decided to tell about his gift. After a successful performance at the 2017 World Championship in Paris, he presented me with a new Toyota C-HR car. To be honest, that year I suffered injury and was depressed, but you (Kolbaev) are the only one who supported and motivated me to conquer new heights. Thank you for all your support,» the champion wrote.
Earlier it was reported that Aisuluu Tynybekova received the keys from the 2018 Toyota C-HR car from the Vice President of the Women’s Wrestling Federation Dinara Isaeva. Then Isaeva noted that the athlete deserved the car for winning a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championship.
was detained on October 21. He was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Creation of a criminal organization or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, the kingpin was placed in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation.