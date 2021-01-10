10:03
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Aisuluu Tynybekova tells about car from kingpin Kamchi Kolbaev

World wrestling champion Aisuluu Tynybekova admitted that she received a car from the kingpin Kamchi Kolbaev. She wrote about it on her Instagram.

«Today I would like to write about a brother Kamchi Kolbaev, who supported me all this time. I decided to tell about his gift. After a successful performance at the 2017 World Championship in Paris, he presented me with a new Toyota C-HR car. To be honest, that year I suffered injury and was depressed, but you (Kolbaev) are the only one who supported and motivated me to conquer new heights. Thank you for all your support,» the champion wrote.

Earlier it was reported that Aisuluu Tynybekova received the keys from the 2018 Toyota C-HR car from the Vice President of the Women’s Wrestling Federation Dinara Isaeva. Then Isaeva noted that the athlete deserved the car for winning a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championship.

Kamchi Kolbaev was detained on October 21. He was handed a notice of suspicion under the Article «Creation of a criminal organization or participation in it» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court, the kingpin was placed in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security until the end of the investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/179271/
views: 112
Print
Related
Aisuluu Tynybekova named best athlete of World Cup
Aisuluu Tynybekova's best throws at World Cup in Serbia in one video
Brother of Kamchi Kolbaev becomes President of Judo Federation
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Cup
Aisuluu Tynybekova takes 1st place at United World Wrestling virtual tournament
Crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev transferred to prison colony 47
Aisuluu Tynybekova shares pictures from photoshoot in national style
Kamchi Kolbaev placed in SCNS detention center until end of investigation
Kamchi Kolbaev placed in temporary detention facility
U.S. Department of State offers $1 mln for information about Kolbaev’s network
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
10 January, Sunday
10:01
2,074 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 - in serious condition 2,074 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 298 -...
09:54
135 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 82,273 in total
09:35
About 5,000 medical workers work at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
09:23
More than 18,000 citizens vote early in presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
09:18
Over 49,000 Kyrgyzstanis included in voters’ lists abroad
8 January, Friday
16:18
Artem Novikov: Thanks to processing plants, we move away from export of ore