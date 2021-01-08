10:50
Lawyer of the Matraimovs appointed judge of Sverdlovsky District Court

The Council for Selection of Judges submitted proposals to the Acting President, Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov on appointment of nine candidates to the positions of judges at some district courts of Bishkek, as well as Naryn and Issyk-Kul Regional Courts.

«Taking into account additional materials provided by the relevant state bodies, Talant Mamytov agreed with the council’s recommendations on nine candidates for the post of judge,» the statement says.

The acting head of state have issued decrees appointing nine judges of local courts, which were sent to the following courts to exercise their powers:

Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek:

  • Zharmatova Aidai Zharmatovna;
  • Zholdoshbaev Mirlan Ergeshbaevich.

Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek:

  • Abykeev Talaibek Kaparovich;
  • Baidaeva Leyla Alievna;
  • Tyumonov Altynbek Zhanybaevich.

Leninsky District Court of Bishkek:

  • Omuraliev Melis Asanbekovich;
  • Tentimishov Marlen Baktygulovich.

Issyk-Kul Regional Court:

  • Myrzakanova Bermet Nizamidinovna.

Naryn Regional Court:

  • Alybaev Zamir Ernisbekovich.

The decrees come into force on the day of their signing.

Leyla Baidaeva represented the interests of the Matraimovs in a lawsuit against three media outlets.
