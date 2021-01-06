Police confiscate 224 kilograms of drugs in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan

Law enforcement officers seized more than 224 kilograms of drugs in Kyrgyzstan from March to December 2020. Press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

«At least 119 drug-related crimes were revealed. About 224 kilograms 682 grams of narcotic drugs and precursors were confiscated from the illegal circulation, 2 kilograms 296 grams of which were heroin, 27 grams — opium, 38 kilograms 947 grams — hashish, 76 kilograms 616 grams — marijuana, 41 kilograms 216 grams — cannabis, 65 kilograms 80 grams — sulfuric acid, 10,000 tablets of diphenhydramine, 3.5 kilograms — mercury,» the police said.

It is noted that 16 units of smooth-bore weapons, 63 cartridges for them, three combat and two stun grenades, as well as two units of cold weapons were also withdrawn from illegal circulation during raids.

Anti-drug activities were carried out with the participation of officers of the State Committee for National Security, border guards, customs officers and the State Service for Punishment Execution.