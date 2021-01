A heavy vehicle completely burned down on Too-Ashuu pass. Press service of the Central Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the vehicle caught fire on the 126th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway.

«The heavy truck was heading for Osh, but for unknown reasons, spontaneous combustion occurred. The truck burned down completely. The incident took place tonight at about 23.00. The driver managed to jump out, there are no casualties,» the press service said.