Bishkek landfill at risk of man-made disaster

There is a risk of a man-made disaster at the Bishkek landfill. Head of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Kutmanova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the constantly smoldering landfill negatively affects the environment in the capital.

«There is an analysis of the situation, the state agency has begun to work in this direction. We are reviewing the EBRD solid waste management project. There were technical errors that have led to violation of production and technological discipline, constant burning of the landfill. Work safety is violated there. The object itself is also under threat, collapses occur, people can be injured, burned, and equipment can fall into the cracks formed. I have sent the corresponding letter to the Bishkek City Hall,» Dinara Kutmanova said.

EBRD has allocated €22 million in the form of a grant and a loan. The city authorities were supposed to build a waste sorting plant and a new sanitary landfill at the expense of the money, as well as reclaim the old landfill. However, implementation of the project is dragged on, the city pays a fine for non-disbursement of the loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.