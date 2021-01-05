UN declares 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has declared 2021 the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables. UN News reports.

The organization notes that it is very difficult in a globalized world to surprise someone with little-known products. However, there are exotic, forgotten types of vegetables and fruits that many of us have never heard of.

«They are forgotten for various reasons: trends and tastes change, some crops are difficult to grow, others are not allocated enough resources. At the same time, some of the vegetables and fruits are much better adapted to the conditions in a particular country or region than other varieties, they contain a lot of vitamins and nutrients and can become a healthy addition to the diet of the population,» the UN says.

In addition, exotic fruits and vegetables have high commercial potential and, if a suitable market is found for them, can become a source of income for small farms.

Amid a rapidly growing global population, FAO experts stress the need to use all available food resources. Therefore, the year has been declared the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables. Its main focus will be promotion of nutritional value information and healthy lifestyles.