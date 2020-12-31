Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed

Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints will be temporarily closed for passage of vehicles and goods from January 1, 2021. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The reason is the celebration of the New Year. The checkpoints will be closed at the initiative of the Chinese side.

The passage of vehicles and goods through Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be resumed on January 4, 2021, and through Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint — on January 2, 2021.

The State Border Service reminds that the checkpoints operate according to a special algorithm, which provides only for the movement of goods from China to Kyrgyzstan.