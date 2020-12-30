Artem Novikov: Economic reforms require new approaches

«Economic reforms require new approaches,» acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov said at a meeting of the Council for Economic Reforms.

Participants of the third meeting of the Council considered revised draft concepts for elimination of the unnecessary administrative barriers in the construction sector, creation of incentive mechanisms for supporting business and development of appropriate infrastructure at the local level, simplification and reduction of land transformation procedures for implementation of investment projects and development of industrial enterprises, as well as draft Concept for creation of open electricity market.

Based on results of the discussions, the draft concept on elimination of unnecessary administrative barriers in the construction sector and on simplification and reduction of land transformation procedures for implementation of investment projects and development of industrial enterprises were approved. In addition, instructions were given to further improve the remaining draft concepts for consideration at the next meeting of the Council for Economic Reforms on January 12, 2021.

«It is important to ensure high-quality and efficient work of the working groups on development of the necessary projects for economic reforms. To work according to the old principles is to stay in one place without any progress. After approval by the Council, the concepts developed by the working groups should be consistently implemented, which will lead to the achievement of practical results in the economy and social sphere,» Artem Novikov said.