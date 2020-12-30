More than 70 people get food poisoning at wedding in Sokuluk district

More than 70 people with food poisoning symptoms sought medical help after attending a wedding banquet in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Ulukbek Bekturganov, Chief Doctor of the Chui Regional Center of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 16 people were hospitalized in Chui region and Bishkek, the rest are being treated on outpatient basis.

«The condition of the hospitalized is stable, they are planned to be discharged tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. According to the preliminary version, people could have been poisoned by battered chicken,» he said.

Ulukbek Bekturganov added that not all people who sought medical help attended the event, guests took food home and treated their relatives.

«Three protocols were drawn up against the cafe employees for violating the requirements of technical regulations, sanitary rules, hygiene standards and other regulatory legal acts in the field of public health. A fine of 7,500 soms is imposed for this,» he added.

The Central Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region stated that the people got food poisoning during a wedding celebration in a cafe. This fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun.